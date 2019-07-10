‘Don’t Look Deeper’: Quibi Series Rounds Out Supporting Cast With Jan Luis Castellanos, Erin Pineda, Raquel McPeek Rodriguez, More

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has rounded out its supporting cast for sci-fi drama series Don’t Look Deeper. Jan Luis Castellanos (Runaways), Erin Pineda (American Princess) and Raquel McPeek Rodriguez (Chicago Med) are set opposite previously announced Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard. Belissa Escobedo, Ema Horvath, Kaiwi Lyman (American Horror Story), Harvey Zielinski (Zoe.Misplaced), Brandon Win (For the People), Kayleigh Gilbert (Break Night), Tyler Ghyzel (American Princess), Cameron Roberts (Ben is Back), Dana Gourrier (The Hateful Eight), Bevin Bru (Head Count), Amy Anderson (Modern Family), Harvey Guillen (What We Do In The Shadows), Holly Long (Men Seeking Women), Makenzie Lee-Foster (This Is Us), Hartlyn Hilsman (Big Little Lies) and Kate Crash (Messiah of Dogs) round out the supporting cast. The series is a co-production between New Form, a Whistle-owned company, and Doug Liman’s 30 Ninjas for Quibi. Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Red Riding Hood) is attached to direct and executive produce.

Co-written by Lost co-creator Jeffrey Lieber, who also serves as showrunner, and Charlie McDonnell, Don’t Look Deeper is set in Merced, California, “fifteen minutes into the future.” It centers on a high school senior who can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn’t right. And that something is… she’s not human… not one of us. This revelation of what she really is, where she comes from, and who has started looking for her, sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her entire life in jeopardy.

Lieber, McDonnell and Hardwicke executive produce with Kathleen Grace and Laura Schwartz for New Form and Jed Weintrob and Julina Tatlock for 30 Ninjas.

Castellanos is repped by APA, and 23 Management.