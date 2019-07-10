Blumhouse Tilt, Universal OTL & Briarcliff Entertainment Team To Release Supernatural Thriller ‘Don’t Let Go’

EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Aaron Estes’ supernatural thriller Don’t Let Go will be released theatrically by Blumhouse Tilt, Universal’s OTL Releasing and Tom Ortenberg’s Briarcliff Entertainment on August 30.

The pic, which stars David Oyelowo, Storm Reid, Mykelti Williamson and Brian Tyree Henry, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January under the title Relive. In Don’t Let Go, detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) receives a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. Estes, who made his feature directorial debut with 2004’s Mean Creek, wrote the screenplay off a story he co-penned with Drew Daywalt. Shinelle Azoroh, Byron Mann, April Grace and Alfred Molina also star.

“Don’t Let Go is a gripping supernatural thriller and we are happy to be partnering on its release with our friends at Universal and Blumhouse. Jacob Estes has taken his mind-bender of a script and directed it with a harrowing, edge-of-your-seat excitement,” said Briarcliff CEO Tom Ortenberg.

“We have been so passionate about Don’t Let Go and the work that Jacob Estes, David Oyelowo and the incredible cast have guided on-screen, and through Blumhouse Tilt we are able to tailor our marketing strategy to fit a picture precisely. Tom Ortenberg and his team at Briarcliff Entertainment are as committed as we are to targeting this marketing campaign to focus on genre and supernatural fans, who we know are going to love this film as much as we do,” said Jason Blum.

“I’m very grateful to Jason Blum and his focused, committed team at Blumhouse, and to the passion of Tom Ortenberg, not to mention the efforts of our team of beautiful actors from Storm Reid to Mykelti Williamson to David Oyelowo and all the creatives who worked on this movie. The sweat, blood, belief and time that’s been poured into Don’t Let Go has been a blessing and I am very happy to have the opportunity to show it in a theater near you,“ said Estes.

Don’t Let Go was shot on location in Los Angeles and was produced by Blum, Bobby Cohen and Oyelowo. EPs are Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Eric B. Fleischman, Jay Martin and Matt Kaplan.

Blumhouse Tilt is a label of Blumhouse devoted to new distribution and marketing strategies for micro-budget fare. To date, Blumhouse Tilt has released 11-films including Upgrade, Unfriended: Dark Web, The Belko Experiment, Sleight and The Darkness.

Ortenberg launched Briarcliff Entertainment last year with the label’s first two releases being Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 and Joe Carnahan’s Mexican-American superhero film, El Chicano. Ortenberg was most recently the CEO of Open Road Films, the independent studio he co-founded in 2011 with AMC Theatres and Regal Entertainment, and he previously served as the President of Theatrical Films at Lionsgate and The Weinstein Company. Open Road’s Spotlight won the Oscar for Best Picture and Original Screenplay in 2017.