Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Judge Grants Domestic Violence Temporary Restraining Order Against ‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Primetime Emmy Noms: 'Game Of Thrones' Sets Record; HBO Tops Netflix

Read the full story

House Vote To Condemn Donald Trump’s Tweets Turns Into C-SPAN Drama

Nancy Pelosi
Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

The House on Tuesday voted to condemn President Donald Trump’s weekend tweets criticizing congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, a move that led to a parliamentary standoff, a rare ruling striking a sitting Speaker of the House’s words from the official record, and another congressman presiding over all of it to “abandon the chair” and walk off the podium.

Trump’s tweets on Sunday referenced the four freshman lawmakers saying they should ​”fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,​” then return to the U.S. and show how it’s done. Omar was born in Somalia, but came to the US when she was 12 years old. The other three were born in the U.S.

Since then there had been calls to formally condemn the tweets, which many considered racist Critics including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who actually called them racist on the floor of the House today during debate over the resulution. “Every single member of this institution…should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets,” she said during her remarks.

With C-SPAN cameras rolling on the already heated subject, Georgia Republican Doug Collins immediately objected to Pelosi’s usage of the word — House rules state a member can’t say the President made “a bigoted or racist statement.” After a nearly two-hour delay, the House parliamentarian ruled the words should be stricken.

But not before Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo), fed up with the fighting on both sides, stepped down from his post presiding over the chamber.

Pelosi later stood by her comments.

Trump has not weighed in Tuesday evening after the vote along party lines to condemn his tweets.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad