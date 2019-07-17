House Vote To Condemn Donald Trump’s Tweets Turns Into C-SPAN Drama

The House on Tuesday voted to condemn President Donald Trump’s weekend tweets criticizing congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, a move that led to a parliamentary standoff, a rare ruling striking a sitting Speaker of the House’s words from the official record, and another congressman presiding over all of it to “abandon the chair” and walk off the podium.

Trump’s tweets on Sunday referenced the four freshman lawmakers saying they should ​”fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,​” then return to the U.S. and show how it’s done. Omar was born in Somalia, but came to the US when she was 12 years old. The other three were born in the U.S.

Since then there had been calls to formally condemn the tweets, which many considered racist Critics including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who actually called them racist on the floor of the House today during debate over the resulution. “Every single member of this institution…should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets,” she said during her remarks.

.@SpeakerPelosi: "Every single member of this institution…should join us in condemning the president's racist tweets. To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people." pic.twitter.com/nsskh7TuCS — CSPAN (@cspan) July 16, 2019

With C-SPAN cameras rolling on the already heated subject, Georgia Republican Doug Collins immediately objected to Pelosi’s usage of the word — House rules state a member can’t say the President made “a bigoted or racist statement.” After a nearly two-hour delay, the House parliamentarian ruled the words should be stricken.

But not before Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo), fed up with the fighting on both sides, stepped down from his post presiding over the chamber.

While presiding in the House, @Repcleaver: "We don't ever, ever want to pass up, it seems, an opportunity to escalate, and that's what this is…we want to just fight. I abandon the chair." pic.twitter.com/tEikUaRYPt — CSPAN (@cspan) July 16, 2019

Pelosi later stood by her comments.

In this House, we speak truth to power. pic.twitter.com/obQc9WqpY1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 16, 2019

Trump has not weighed in Tuesday evening after the vote along party lines to condemn his tweets.