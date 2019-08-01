Donald Trump Tweets During Democratic Debate: Obama Built “The Cages For Kids”

President Donald Trump is famous to tweeting while he’s watching TV, which seems like most of the time. Tonight he was watching Night 2 of the Democratic debate on CNN and apparently took issue with the candidates’ take on his administration’s policy of separating migrant families.

You could almost hear Stephen Colbert doing his under-the-top Trump impression when reading what the commander in chief wrote:

The cages for kids were built by the Obama Administration in 2014. He had the policy of child separation. I ended it even as I realized that more families would then come to the Border! @CNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

At of this writing, it had been retweeted more than 7,000 times and drawn nearly 23,000 likes.