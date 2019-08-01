Click to Skip Ad
Donald Trump Tweets During Democratic Debate: Obama Built “The Cages For Kids”

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump is famous to tweeting while he’s watching TV, which seems like most of the time. Tonight he was watching Night 2 of the Democratic debate on CNN and apparently took issue with the candidates’ take on his administration’s policy of separating migrant families.

You could almost hear Stephen Colbert doing his under-the-top Trump impression when reading what the commander in chief wrote:

At of this writing, it had been retweeted more than 7,000 times and drawn nearly 23,000 likes.

