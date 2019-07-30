California To Donald Trump: No Tax Returns, No Spot On Primary Ballot

Donald Trump just took another hit from the left — this time from the coast. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that would make presidential candidates ineligible California’s primary ballot unless they releases their tax returns.

Passed along party lines two weeks ago, Senate Bill 27 (read it here) mandates that all White House hopefuls must submit five years of income tax filings by late November to get on the March ballot. Trump is not named specifically in the legislation, which does not extend to the general election and doesn’t apply to write-in candidates.

The state will post candidates’ returns online.

Shutterstock

“As one of the largest economies in the world and home to one in nine Americans eligible to vote, California has a special responsibility to require this information of presidential and gubernatorial candidates,” Newsom said in a statement. “These are extraordinary times and states have a legal and moral duty to do everything in their power to ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards, and to restore public confidence. The disclosure required by this bill will shed light on conflicts of interest, self-dealing, or influence from domestic and foreign business interest.”

Of course, Trump isn’t known for taking a punch without hitting back, so we can expect an imminent legal challenge from his not-underworked lawyers. There indeed are constitutional questions surrounding the new law. But the states have power to set the place, manner and time of their elections.

