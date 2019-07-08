Donald Trump Slams “Failed” Fox News: “They Forgot The People Who Got Them There!”

Donald Trump decided to throw an early evening Twitter tantrum on Sunday, lumping in Fox News with news outlets he regularly complains about including CNN, NBC, MSNBC and the New York Times.

In a thread of tweets, Trump said, “Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate…”

He continued, “Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability?

@FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!”

It is not certain what triggered Trump to go on this surprising-but-not rant. Earlier today, during a live broadcast on Fox News after the U.S. won the Women’s World Cup, the crowd was heard chanting “F*** Trump!” Whether or not that had to do with his on-brand “Fake News” outburst is unknown.

Trump usually finds Fox News as an ally, but he has been criticizing them regularly. Last month, he slammed the conservative news outlet for a poll that found 50% of Americans favor his impeachment or removal from office.