Donald Trump’s ‘Salute To America’ Sparking Fireworks On Social Media, Dividing Country About Cost & Worth

On the eve of what’s gearing up to be the most divisive Fourth of July since James G. Watt split the country into Beach Boys fans and haters back in ’83 (party of one, Mr. Watt?), President Donald Trump is proclaiming that the cost of his Salute to America event “will be very little compared to what it is worth.”

But no one can agree on the cost, much less the worth. About $2.5 million in funds are being diverted from National Park Service fees, according to The Washington Post, but that figure apparently doesn’t include the cost of the aerial flyovers or military equipment. Despite Trump’s boast today that “We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door,” estimates will no doubt continue to vary throughout the event as to the actual total cost. The military-focused website military.com reports today that a similar event in 1991 celebrating the Gulf War victory cost between $8 million and $12 million, the equivalent of $15 million to $22 million today. And yes, we owned the planes, tanks and had the pilots back then, too.

Today, Minnesota Democrat Rep. Betty McCollum threatened to launch an investigation into the diversion of the National Park fees.

But at least the fireworks are free, right? Trump tweeted that the fireworks would be donated by “two of the greats” – with Phantom Fireworks of Youngstown, Ohio, donating the material and the famous Grucci of Long Island, N.Y., doing the engineering and choreography. Fortunately, Trump already knew Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan – the Youngstown Vindicator newspaper reported last month that Zoldan met with Trump – at the White House request – to discuss removing fireworks from the list of Chinese goods that could face a 25% tariff. The president did not make a commitment, Zoldan told the Vindicator on May 28.

Exactly who will be on hand to witness Trump’s Salute remained a bit sketchy as well. (To read about television coverage, go here.) A roped-off area in front of the Lincoln Memorial will serve as a VIP section, with at least some of the free tickets handed out by the Republican National Committee to donors and Trump backers. Five thousand tickets were provided to the Department of Defense, while the original number of 1,000 invited troops had been reduced to 300, according to The New York Times. That includes “about a dozen who were ordered to build a platform for the tanks to keep from damaging the ground beneath,” The Times reported. (It’ll be a long day for some of the troops – some of whom will be around to disassemble the tank stands and clean up the site at 2 a.m. Friday).

As for the upper ranks, the Pentagon said today that acting Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would join the president, while The Times reports that “Many other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and service secretaries, however, had planned leaves or were on official travel, and were sending deputies in their place.”

And despite White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s admonition to reporters – “I’m not going to allow you to politicize it” – the Salute has drawn fierce (and getting fiercer) backlash for its transformation of a non-partisan day of celebration, music and fireworks into what critics are calling a thinly veiled campaign rally and fundraiser with heavy militaristic overtones. The real fireworks haven’t begun, and this is what Twitter looks like already:

The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth. We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Our July 4th Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial is looking to be really big. It will be the show of a lifetime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Thanks to “Phantom Fireworks” and “Fireworks by Grucci" for their generosity in donating the biggest fireworks show Washington D.C. has ever seen. CEO's Bruce Zoldan and Phil Grucci are helping to make this the greatest 4th of July celebration in our Nations history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

We're going to have a great Reelect ME Campaign Rally on the taxpayers dime w/ fireworks provided for ME by big donors-all disguised as a "Salute to America" (& by America-I mean ME) I told you Kim Jon-un & ME fell in love & if this doesn't impress him-nothing will! 🇰🇵+ME=❤️#MAGA https://t.co/ddo3diRybD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 3, 2019

We will stand up to him and his administration in DC on July 4th as he gives his “Salute to America” address. Join us! #BabyTrumpBlimp https://t.co/WonQcWBVLN — CODEPINK (@codepink) July 1, 2019

Pic of ticket for Trump’s July 4th ”Salute to America” on National Mall. Obtained from a Republican invited to event. pic.twitter.com/Jyv9LZi8jz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 3, 2019

You know this will be a hot mess. 1st it’s not a “Salute to America” but a salute to Trump. 2nd he’s been trippin since he attended Bastille Day in Paris, so buckle up cause we’re about to get the Putinization of America’s Birthday with a little Un on top! https://t.co/AbQIXVuyK5 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) July 2, 2019

This is going to be a fantastic #JulyFourth with increased access across the @NationalMallNPS for the public to enjoy music, @BlueAngels flyover, spectacular fireworks display, and an address by @POTUS. https://t.co/w4ku9o6GYw #Salute2America — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) June 28, 2019

Leave it to the left to find a reason to hate on the “Salute to America” July 4th celebration! Literally ANYTHING involving @realDonaldTrump they resist & obstruct – from humanitarian aid for illegal immigrant to a 4th of July celebration featuring our military. Unbelievable‼️ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 3, 2019

Tanks. On the Mall. As a "prop for Trump's Salute to America."

Totally normal.

https://t.co/jcfVJm0uYZ — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 1, 2019

If anyone is wondering, Lee Greenwood is playing Ft. Lauderdale tomorrow #fortlaudydaudy #SaluteToAmerica — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) July 3, 2019

NEW: Here are the talking points the Trump administration gave to troops for the “Salute to America” event https://t.co/iTNC8I6tRv pic.twitter.com/dHPJ4oGX35 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) July 3, 2019

The View‘s Meghan McCain retweeted:

.@votevets & veteran groups will pass out USS McCain shirts to honor the military service of the McCain family, during Trump's #FourthOfJuly celebration. Shirts are made by @RagsOfHonorUSA, who employs homeless vets. Get yours at: https://t.co/iSekJ4A4BDhttps://t.co/Nh1jgLdrXE — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) July 2, 2019

And the tweet that set the early standard: