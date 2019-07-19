Donald Trump Calls Ilhan Omar’s Airport Welcome “Staged” And “Tiny”; Mocks New York Times Writer’s Chin

Without presenting evidence, President Donald Trump today claimed that the Minnesota gathering of supporters greeting Rep. Ilhan Omar at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday night was “staged” (and “tiny”), and that the media has become “crazed” over its coverage of the racist chants at Trump’s own rally earlier this week.

In the first of a three-tweet series this morning (see it below) addressing the matter, Trump wrote, “It is amazing how the Fake News Media became ‘crazed’ over the chant ‘send her back’ by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen…”

The second tweet, after claiming the “Mainstream Media” has “lost all credibility,” covered “a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota…”

Trump didn’t explain which of the four Congresswomen he’s been verbally attacking all week had apparently been dropped from his list (“three Radical Left Congresswomen..”

Aside from proving unable to resist a mention of crowd size (his apples-to-oranges “tiny” group of airport greeters to his own “packed” capital-A “Arena”), the president did not explain who, exactly, “staged” Omar’s greeting. (The gathering of 100 supporters at the baggage claim area greeted Omar with chants of “Welcome Home” in a rebuke to the “Send Her Back” chant at Trump’s rally in North Carolina this week).

In another go-round of tweets today, Trump mocked New York Times columnist for his physical appearance (calling him “the Chin”) and seeming to disparage the writer for playing too much golf. You read that right.

Friedman’s recent widely read column titled “Trump Will Be Re-elected, Won’t He?” seems to have triggered Trump, who called the writer “a weak and pathetic sort of guy” – and “phony” for speaking respectfully on a recent call to the president and then writing “nasty” and “average I.Q.” columns.

And this: After a week of criticizing the Squad’s “foul” and “filthy” language, Trump tweeted that Friedman “kissed my a.. on the call.”

Trump wasn’t exaggerating Friedman’s harsh column, though. Here’s what Friedman wrote: “So, I wasn’t surprised to hear so many people expressing fear that the racist, divisive, climate-change-denying, woman-abusing jerk who is our president was going to get re-elected, and was even seeing his poll numbers rise.”

Here’s this morning’s media-centric Trump tweets:

….Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party. It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch! They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Thomas “the Chin” Friedman, a weak and pathetic sort of guy, writes columns for The New York Times in between rounds of his favorite game, golf. Two weeks ago, while speaking to a friend on his cell phone, I unfortunately ended up speaking to Friedman. We spoke for a while and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

