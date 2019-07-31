Donald Trump Renews Attacks On CNN’s Don Lemon Over Debate Questions

Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on CNN’s Don Lemon, one of the moderators for Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, calling Lemon, whose intelligence he has questioned before, “the dumbest man on television.” Insisting he (Trump) is “the least racist person in the world,” Trump’s 2-part tweet followed questions posed by Lemon, who is black, about the president’s “bigotry.”

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate “question” that I was a racist, when in fact I am “the least racist person in the world.” Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair,…..or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!,” Trump tweeted.

One of Lemon’s questions was directed to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, asking her what she’d “say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?”

Klobuchar responded that “there are people that voted for Donald Trump before that aren’t racist; they just wanted a better shake in the economy. And so I would appeal to them,” before adding: “I don’t think anyone can justify what this president is doing.”

Ratings for last night’s debate were down for CNN. The nearly three-hour debate drew 8.2 million viewers, down 46% from the June 26 NBC, MSNC and Telemundo simulcast first debate. It was also way down from the 15 million that watched the first Democratic debate of the 2016 election on CNN.

Lemon, who asked a series of questions regarding the current administration and race during last night’s Democratic presidential debate on CNN, has been one of Trump’s frequent targets.

While Trump was a Republican presidential candidate in 2016, he called Lemon “dumb as a rock” after Lemon criticized Trump for saying “Second Amendment people” could take matters into their own hands if Hillary Clinton is elected president and appointed judges who favored stricter gun-control measures.

Two years later, Trump tweeted that Lemon was “the dumbest man on television.”

Lemon, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper moderated the first of two Democratic debates Tuesday night. The second airs tonight live at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.

