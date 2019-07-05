Donald Trump’s Salute To Revolutionary War Airports Draws Expected Snark

UPDATE The President told reporters today as he was about to board Air Force One that yesterday’s rain interfered with his Salute To America teleprompter and that he occasionally had to wing the speech, seeming to suggest that the “airport” comment might have been one of those moments. But then he insisted that he knew the speech so well that he didn’t need the teleprompter.
Rain or no, critics of Donald Trump are in no holiday mood to cut the president any slack whatsoever after his attention-grabbing Salute To America yesterday – one pundit today compared him to an angry grandpa reading his grandson’s fifth-grade history report – but the easiest gaffe to pick on was Trump’s assertion that the Continental Army of 1775 “manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports.”
Faster than you can say, “Must I check my musket?”, social media responded with jibes and swipes at Trump’s bizarre mangling of history. There were a few other foul-ups – British Gen. Charles Cornwallis was not of Yorktown but rather lost there – but it was the image of air traffic controllers in tricorn hats that proved most irresistible to the wiseacres.
Here’s a sampling:
But Trump had at least one big-name supporter, Laura Ingraham:
