Don Cheadle Jumps Into Warner Bros.’ ‘Space Jam 2’

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off of the second-biggest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame ($2.77 billion), Don Cheadle is joining LeBron James in Warner Bros.’ Space Jam 2, which is currently in production.

Terence Nance is directing the follow-up to the 1996 movie which grossed over $230M at the global box office. The pic is seen as a reboot of the studio’s classic Looney Tunes stable. Cheadle’s role is being kept under wraps.

Most recently Cheadle starred in the Showtime Wall Street comedy series Black Monday set in the year leading up to October 19, 1987 stock market crash aka Black Monday. Showtime renewed the series and Season 2 will premiere in 2020. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cheadle is well known for his role as War Machine in the Avengers, Captain America and Iron Man movies. Cheadle will also star in the upcoming sci-fi drama series Don’t Look Deeper for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi alongside Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard.

Cheadle is also producing the film adaptation of the book Amari and the Night Brothers for Universal Pictures and he is set to appear alongside Lil Rel Howery and Kevin Hart in Black Stallions. The comedy film about rival brother jockeys was acquired by Netflix for distribution. Other feature producer credits include St. Vincent (EP), the Best Picture Oscar winner Crash, Talk to Me (EP) and The Guard (EP) and the doc Darfur Now.

Cheadle directed his first feature film, the Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead, which he also co-wrote, produced and played the title role in. Cheadle received an NAACP Image Award nomination for his role with the pic winning the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. In 2005, Cheadle received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for Hotel Rwanda. Cheadle is repped by United Talent Agency.

Producers on Space Jam 2 — which is set to tip off July 16, 2021 — are Ryan Coogler, James under his SpringHill Entertainment label, Duncan Henderson, and Maverick Carter of SpringHill. EPs are Justin Lin, Sev Ohanian and Jamal Henderson.