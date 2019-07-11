Dominic Cooper To Star In Miramax-H&V-ZDF Series ‘Spy City’

EXCLUSIVE: With AMC’s Preacher coming to a close this summer, Dominic Cooper is set to star in the six-part espionage Cold War series Spy City from Miramax and Germany’s H&V Entertainment and ZDF.

Novelist and screenwriter William Boyd (the James Bond novel Solo, A Good Man in Africa and the 1992 movie Chaplin) is currently writing Spy City. German-Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Alexandre will direct. Johanna Wokalek (Pope Joan, The Baader Meinhof Complex) and Leonie Benesch (The Crown, Babylon Berlin) also star.

Cooper will play an English spy who is sent to Berlin in 1961 to sift out a traitor in the UK Embassy or among the Allies, shortly before the construction of the Berlin Wall. The city declared by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev as “the most dangerous place on earth” is teeming with spies and double agents. One wrong movie could trigger the looming threat of nuclear war as American, British and French troops in West Berlin remain separated from their Soviet and East German counterparts by nothing more than an imaginary line.

Mischa Hofmann, Britta Meyermann and Ann-Kathrin Eicher will produce, as well as co-producers Colleen Woodcock and Anand Tucker. Eden Rock Media’s Thomas Augsberger and Miramax’s Bill Block & Caitlin Foito will executive produce alongside Wolfgang Feindt & Annika Schmidt at ZDF.

H&V Entertainment GmbH is one of Germany’s largest independent production companies, owned by Odeon Film AG, and produces a roster of German television series and feature films. ZDF is Germany’s public-service television broadcaster and operates as an independent nonprofit organization. In addition to their co-production on Spy City, Seven Stories (UK) and Wilma Film (CZ) will also produce with support from FFF Bavaria, Nordmedia, the German Motion Picture Fund and the Czech Film Fund. Production is scheduled for this August in Berlin and Prague.

Cooper’s feature credits include Universal’s Mamma Mia franchise, Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and the Oscar-nominated feature My Week With Marilyn. In addition to Preacher, in which Cooper plays a minister with an uncanny God-like power, he’s played 007 author Ian Fleming in BBC’s Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond, and he reprised his Captain America role as Tony Stark’s father, Howard Stark, in the Marvel/ABC TV series Agent Carter. Cooper is repped by CAA and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.