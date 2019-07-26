In the forthcoming Hulu comedy Dollface, Kat Dennings plays Jules, who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind. Many times in TV series, female friendships are framed in a codependent toxic lens, but with Dollface, they kept their distance from all of that.

“We think of it just about friendships,” said Dennings at TCA when addressing the stigma that is often attached to female friendships — especially with a character who is reacquainting herself with female friendships.

Brenda Song, who plays Jules’ friend Madison agreed with Dennings adding that the friendships on the show – both male and female — “keep things grounded in the comedy’s super-heightened world.”

Dollface star and executive producer Dennings was joined on the TCA stage by show creator and EP Jordan Weiss, executive producer and director Stephanie Laing as well as co-stars Song and Shay Mitchell to talk about the relationships in the comedy that often uses heightened reality to move the narrative forward.

Laing said that each episode will be different in tone, but still has a thread of magical realism mixed with realism. She said that the transition between the two will surprise audiences. But when it comes down to it, Weiss said that Dollface is a show about the friendship between three women.

“The first half of the season is focused on the friendships and Jules’s position in ‘girlworld’ even while the ladies are dating,” adds Weiss. Even so, the driver of the first season is Jules rebuilding her friendships balanced with other relationships the women in encounter.

With such a female-centric series in front of and behind the camera, the presence of men (even in the trailer shown at TCA) is very minimal. Weiss joked that they did include men in the story and they came on set, but the first half of the season is focused on the women. She said the second half is when the guys come in the picture and “threaten” Jules’ place in “girl world”.

The show walks that fine line of dark comedy but Weiss says they wanted Dollface to “make you feel good” by the end of the 10th episode. Laing adds that part of that is the color palate to the show, in addition to keeping the tone light.

Dollface comes from ABC Signature Studios as well as producers Margot Robbie and Brett Hedblom from LuckyChap Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan from Clubhouse Pictures.

All 10 episodes of Dollface will debut on Hulu November 15.