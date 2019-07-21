Benedict Cumberbatch And Elizabeth Olsen Set For ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’, The First “Scary” MCU Film

The Sorcerer Supreme is officially coming back. It was revealed today that Benedict Cumberbatch would don the Cloak of Levitation for the sequel titled Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness which will be once again directed by Scott Derrickson. The second installment of the film will be part of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 — and it’s gonna be a different kind of Doctor Strange film.

“We are going to make the first scary MCU film,” said Derrickson.

“It’s gonna be PG-13 and you’re going to like it!” joked Feige.

It was also announced that Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the film as Scarlett Witch and the events of WandaVision on Disney+ will feed into The Multiverse of Madness.

Stephen Strange was a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon who, after a career-ending accident, discovers a world of sorcery, magic and world-bending dynamics that inevitably turns him into a superhero figure. In addition to his titular film, Doctor Strange appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and returned after being dusted to fight in Avengers: Endgame.