‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’: Tara Lynne Barr To Recur In Jason Segel’s AMC Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Lynne Barr (Casual) is set to recur in Dispatches from Elsewhere, AMC’s 10-episode anthology series created by and starring Jason Segel.

Dispatches from Elsewhere is about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined. Segel directs the first episode and executive produces with Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Jones. It also stars Sally Field, Richard E. Grant and Eve Lindley and is scheduled to begin production this summer in Philadelphia.

Barr will play young Janice, the younger version of Field’s character who is a housewife and recently lost her husband of many years in present day.

Barr is best known for her series regular role as Laura Meyers in Hulu’s Golden Globe-nominated dramedy Casual, opposite Michela Watkins and Tommy Dewey. Additional credits include NBC’s Aquarius and her feature film debut in the TIFF selected film, God Bless America. Barr is repped by ICM Partners and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.