Outkast’s André Benjamin Joins Jason Segal’s AMC Anthology Series ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’

André Benjamin, aka André 3000 from hip-hop duo Outkast, has joined the cast of Dispatches from Elsewhere, AMC’s 10-episode anthology series created by and starring Jason Segel.

Also, Alethea Jones has signed on to executive produce and direct several episodes of the series, which begins production this week in Philadelphia.

Jones AMC

Dispatches from Elsewhere is about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined. Segel directs the first episode and executive produces with Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Jones.

Along with his hitmaking history with Outkast alongside Antwan “Big Boi” Patton, Benjamin appeared in John Ridley’s ABC anthology American Crime and features including High Life, Dominique Belongs to Us and starred as guitar legend Jimi Hendrix in 2013’s Jimi: All Is by My Side. He also created and led the voice of cast of Nickelodeon’s mid-2000s kids series Class of 3000.

Australian director-producer-writer Jones recently directed Facebook Watch’s Catherine Zeta-Jones series Queen America along with episodes of the upcoming second season of the AMC dramedy Lodge 49 and Hulu’s Dollface, starring Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, and Brenda Song. She is currently attached to direct the musical Big Gay Jamboree for Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap and Paramount. Jones is repped by Paradigm, 3 Arts and Lichter Grossman.