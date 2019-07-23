Disneyland Brawl Participants Facing Years Behind Bars For Magic Kingdom Melee

The trio involved in a virally viewed fight at Disneyland earlier this month are now facing a TKO of child endangerment felony charges and misdemeanors that could see them in jail for years.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer today as the criminal charges were announced stemming from the July 6 incident in Toon Town.

Widely seen online after being filmed when fists started flying, the violent and vitriolic family brawl saw Anaheim police called to the scene and the participants ejected from the iconic park – with defendant Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson apparently trying to assault Disney security with his car off-camera.

Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, his sister Andrea Nicole Robinson and brother-in-law Daman Petrie will all be appearing in court Tuesday in Fullerton for an arraignment on the case. Looking at five felony charges and nine misdemeanors for attacking fellow defendants plus another adult ad “endangering his child and three other children,” the currently jailed Mr. Robinson could get just over seven years behind bars if found guilty on all counts.

His sister has been charged with five misdemeanor charges and could be jailed for up to 2.5 years if found guilty in a trial. Having apparently punched Mr. Robinson’s girlfriend in the face, Ms. Robinson’s husband Petrie is up against six months in a cell for one misdemeanor count of battery for the D.A.’s office.

With crowds around them, various other theme park visitors attempted to break up the melee but were rebuffed, to put it mildly. However, by the time police actually showed up, the whle thing had settled down and officers simply made a report.

“They were all uncooperative and didn’t want anything done, and we didn’t have the luxury of viewing the video at that time, so we wrote a report,” the Anaheim PD’s Sgt. Daron Wyatt told Deadline at the time. A couple of days after the fight, the police started their own probe, which obviously led to today’s charges.