Disney TV Studios Brings ‘Stumptown’, ‘Emergence’, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ To Comic-Con

Disney Television Studios has unveiled a robust lineup of 14 panels that are headed down to San Diego for Comic-Con. From ABC to 20th Century Fox Television, Disney TV will be taking over Hall H, the Indigo Ballroom and the San Diego Convention Center with programming that ranges from old favorites to new faces. Comic-Con takes place July 18-21.

ABC will introduce two new dramas at the San Diego confab: Stumptown with Cobie Smulders and Emergence starring Allison Tolman. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is also set to return to Hall H for a star-studded panel.

There will also be a world-premiere screening of the Fox thriller Next as well as a first look at two animated series: Bless the Harts, from Emmy award winner Emily Spivey featuring the voices of Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz, and Solar Opposites, from the producers of Rick & Morty.

From the Fox and FX camp, Comic-Con will be treated to panels from Kurt Sutter’s Mayans M.C. as well as The Orville, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and American Dad.

Deadline will have boots on the ground at Comic-Con. Attending the confab will be editorial director Anthony D’Alessandro, associate editor Dino-Ray Ramos, Hero Nation columnist Geoff Boucher and myself. Also, as usual, we’ll be breaking all the news inside and outside the convention center.

Read the full lineup below.

Thursday, July 18

3-4 PM: EMERGENCE (Produced by ABC Studios) – Beyond explanation…beyond understanding…lies the truth. Join the Cast and Executive Producers for a first look at the pilot episode of ABC’s new drama series “Emergence” followed by an exciting panel discussion. This character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all. Produced by ABC Studios. Executive Producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters with Cast Members Allison Tolman, Donald Faison, Clancy Brown, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., and Zabryna Guevara will all be in attendance. Indigo Ballroom.

3:30-4:30 PM: MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. (Produced by ABC Studios) – The cast and producers of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return to San Diego Comic-Con in epic fashion as they take over Hall H for the first time ever! Be the first to hear the scoop about the show-stopping conclusion for season six and what awaits in season seven of Marvel’s flagship television show. With your favorite stars in attendance, including Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward, along with executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell, and Jeph Loeb, this is a must-see panel to celebrate seven seasons with the world’s greatest fans! This action-packed series from ABC Studios and Marvel Television airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC. Hall H.

*Talent is subject to change.

4:15-5:15 PM: STUMPTOWN (Produced by ABC Studios) – Based on the “Stumptown” graphic novel, ABC’s new drama series “Stumptown” follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police. Produced by ABC Studios. Panelists include cast members Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus and Adrian Martinez, with Executive Producer Jason Richman and “Stumptown” Graphic Novel Author Greg Rucka to be. Indigo Ballroom.

Friday July 19

11-11:45 AM: BLESS THE HARTS (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television) – From the network that brought you the Simpsons, the Griffins & the Belchers now presents the Harts! FOX’s new half hour comedy, “Bless The Harts,” features your new favorite, good ol’ Southern family. Jenny Hart (Kristen Wiig) supports her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Maya Rudolph) and her witty, creative daughter, Violet (Jillian Bell). With the help of her eternally optimistic, dreamer boyfriend Wayne (Ike Barinholtz), they hope to one day achieve the American dream. While they are always struggling to make ends meet, they’re already rich in friends, family and laughter. Join us for an exclusive first look into your next animation obsession with executive producers, Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey (“Wine Country,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”), and Academy Award winners Phil Lord & Chris Miller (Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”) and the all-star cast behind the Harts! Indigo Ballroom.

3-3:45 PM: SOLAR OPPOSITES (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television) – From the minds behind “Rick And Morty” come “Solar Opposites,” a new animated series that follows a family of aliens “from a better world” who take refuge in middle America. Join Justin Roiland (“Rick and Morty), Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”), Mary Mack (“Golan the Insatiable”) along with executive producers Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty”) and Josh Bycel (“Happy Endings”) for an exclusive first look into the series premiering in 2020 on Hulu. Indigo Ballroom.

4-4:50 PM: BOB’S BURGERS (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television) -Always one of the most entertaining panels at Comic-Con, the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series “Bob’s Burgers”returns to San Diego with a few surprises in store! Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and executive producer Nora Smith will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy and Megan Mullally will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage followed by a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A. Indigo Ballroom.

5:30-6:30 PM: WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE(Produced by 20th Century Fox Television) -Acclaimed director and television star Fred Savage cannot wait a second longer to share the world of “The Flare,” the most mind-bending, thrilling, edge-of-your-seat sci-fi show never created. “The Flare,” based on TJ Whitford’s classic series of sci-fi novels, “The Moon is the Sun at Night” not only sizzled its way into living rooms nationwide, but also inspired Fox to create its first ever after-show, “What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage.” Join Fred, alongside stars of The Flare, Shiri Appleby (“Roswell”), Kevin Zegers (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Tyler Ritter (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), and co-creators Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser and director Jon Cassar (“24”) to get a sneak peek screening of the fourth episode of the after-show dedicated to exploring the fandom surrounding the “The Flare.” “What Just Happened??!, Fred’s half-hour hybrid comedy/talk show, airs on FOX on Sunday nights. Screening to be followed by conversation moderated by Fred Savage and fan Q&A. Room 6DE.

6-7 PM: THE ROOKIE (Produced by Entertainment One and ABC Studios) – Join series star and executive producer, Nathan Fillion, as he discusses his latest role as John Nolan on ABC’s high-action drama “The Rookie,” as production begins on its second season. Joining Nathan for this intimate conversation will be longtime friend, and “The Rookie” showrunner, Alexi Hawley. The two collaborators will also reflect on Nathan’s overarching career, spanning from “Firefly” to Shakespeare, and now, playing the oldest Rookie in the LAPD. Horton Grand Theatre.

6:45 – 7:45PM neXt (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television) – Join us for the world premiere of neXt, a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. Coming to FOX in 2020, neXt stars John Slattery (“Mad Men”) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade (“The First”), to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Panelists to include creator and executive producer Manny Coto (“24”), executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us”), Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley (“Ozark”), Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) and Eve Harlow (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) for a moderated conversation and fan Q&A. Room 6DE.

Saturday, July 20

Noon-12:45 PM: THE SIMPSONS (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television) -Now 30 years old and part of the mighty Disney empire. Get inside insights and secret tips on the upcoming brand-new season from Matt Groening, Al Jean, Mike B Anderson, Stephanie Gillis and the voice of “Lisa Simpson” and panel moderator, Yeardley Smith. There WILL be freebies! Ballroom 20.

1-2:15 PM: AMERICAN DAD! and FAMILY GUY (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television) -It’s a Smith-family Funday with “Hayley” (Rachael MacFarlane), “Steve” (ScottGrimes), “Klaus” (DeeBradleyBaker) and “Principal Lewis” (Kevin Michael Richardson) plus executive producer & co-creator Matt Weitzman and producers Kara Vallow & Jeff Kauffmann who will treat “American Dad!” fans to a first look at scenes from all new episodes coming soon to TBS…plus a few other surprises! Then, join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mike Henry and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow from FOX’s hit animated comedy “Family Guy” as we celebrate our 20th anniversary! We’ll take a look back at some of our favorite moments over the last 20 years, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx in the upcoming season! Ballroom 20.

2:30-3:15 PM: THE ORVILLE (Produced by 20th Century Fox Television) -From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, “The Orville” is back for season 3 and stopping in San Diego! Join the full crew of the U.S.S. Orville:Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson & Chad L. Coleman and Executive Producers David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar & Brannon Braga to get an exclusive look back at some of our favorite, never-before-seen moments of season 2 and a special sneak peek at the new and exciting missions in the upcoming third season! Ballroom 20.

Sunday, July 21

1-2 PM:MAYANS M.C. (Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios) -“Mayans M.C.” is the next chapter in Kurt Sutter’s award-winning “Sons of Anarchy” saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Come for an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the upcoming season and a not-to-be-missed conversation with Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Kurt Sutter, Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Writer/Director Elgin James and Executive Producer/Director Kevin Dowling, plus stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Rocco Vargas discussing what to look forward to from Season 2. Moderator: Lynette Rice, Entertainment Weekly. Hall H.