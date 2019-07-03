Disney Deletes ‘Toy Story 2’ ‘Casting Couch’ Blooper After #MeToo Movement

Disney has deleted a Toy Story 2 fake blooper scene from new home entertainment releases of the 1999 animated film.

The scene features character Stinky Pete the Prospector leering over two Barbie dolls and suggesting he can get them a part in a movie, a ‘casting couch’-type move that has been widely condemned in recent years.

The character strokes the hands of the dolls and ogles their bodies, actions that Disney clearly felt in hindsight were inappropriate given the Me Too movement, Weinstein scandal and their own challenges. Pixar Animation co-founder and Disney animation chief John Lasseter left the studio last year after allegations of misconduct.

The scene deletion, which reportedly affects both Blu-ray and download versions, was picked up by online forums last month and was first reported by film site Rereleasenews. Disney recently re-released the entire Toy Story series on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD to coincide with the May release of Toy Story 4.

Disney was unavailable for comment.