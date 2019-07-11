Disney Reveals Opening Dates For Galaxy’s Edge Rise Of The Resistance Ride

The Force is about to grow stronger at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section of Disneyland and the identical section opening August 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida. Disney on Thursday revealed the opening date of the “Rise of the Resistance” ride for both parks. It will first debut in Hollywood Studios on December 5 (which happens to be Walt Disney’s birthday), then launch January 17, 2020 at Disneyland.

As of now, the only ride in Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland is Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. When the section first opened to the public, a portion of the land was carved out for Rise of the Resistance, but it only was said to open “later this year.”

According to the official Disney Parks blog, Rise of the Resistance “will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.”