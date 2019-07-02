Disney/Fox Acquires ‘The Mysteries Of Harris Burdick’ By ‘Jumanji’ Author Chris Van Allsurg

EXCLUSIVE: Disney/Fox has acquired its third movie project based on a picture book by Jumanji author Chris Van Allsburg. The studio has landed The Mysteries Of Harris Burdick. Rafe Judkins will adapt; Van Allsburg’s partners Bill Teitler, Mike Weber, Ted Field will produce with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

The book deals with a mysterious man (Harris Burdick) who submits to a publisher a series of fantastical drawings each with a brief caption. Burdick promises to return with the full stories the next day but is never seen again. The Mysteries of Harris Burdick encourages the reader to invent his or her own story to explain each drawing. The best selling book has become core curriculum for high school creative writing classes around the country.

This project re-teams Judkins with many of his Burdick producers: he had rewritten Uncharted for Levy & 21 Laps at Sony and is the creator and showrunner of the highly anticipated upcoming TV series Wheel of Time for Weber and Field at Amazon.

Disney/Fox recently acquired Van Allsburg’s The Garden of Abdul Gasazi, and last year it acquired The Sweetest Fig for Paul Feig.

