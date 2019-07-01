Disney Channel Establishes Eunetta T. Boone Comedy Writer’s Scholarship

Saturday marked 100 days since the sudden passing of Raven’s Home showrunner Eunetta T. Boone, and Disney Channel is honoring the memory of the trailblazing writer and producer with The Eunetta T. Boone Comedy Writer’s Scholarship. Announced Monday by Nancy Kanter, EVP, Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide, the scholarship will provide dedicated funds to hire emerging and diverse writers who are pursuing careers in comedy writing for television.

In making the announcement, Disney Channel said Boone’s Raven’s Home cast and crew is carrying on just as she’d want them to, with her longtime Baltimore friend and colleague Warren Hutcherson taking over as showrunner with Raven-Symoné.

Hutcherson first worked on Raven’s Home as a co-executive producer alongside Boone, whom he first met when they worked together on the hit series Living Single.

Boone passed away on March 20.

“Eunetta loved the craft of writing, she was proud of her art both as a reflection of our world and as a way to shape culture,” said Kaner. “She had a keen appreciation of true talent and mentored many young diverse voices throughout her career. As a showrunner, she was also an inspiring leader who steered sitcoms with tremendous wit and wisdom. We miss her and are proud to begin this scholarship that will carry on her legacy of encouraging future generations of writers.”

Instituted as part of the Los Angeles-based Walt Disney Television Writing Program, in partnership with the Writers Guild of America West (WGAw), The Eunetta T. Boone Comedy Writer’s Scholarship finalists will be selected from the applicants of the WDT Writing Program.

Program information is available through Walt Disney Television’s Creative Talent Development & Inclusion (read here) which connects writers, producers, directors and other members of the creative community to opportunities across Walt Disney Television and beyond, via hiring referrals, events and programs.

Boone’s career was the creator and executive producer of comedy series One on One and its spin-off Cuts, and co-executive producer of two series simultaneously, My Wife & Kids and The Hughleys. She was also co-producer on Living Single, supervising producer on The Parent ‘Hood, and story editor/consultant on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Boone wrote the film Who Is Doris Payne? and is featured in The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne documentary.

She shared her knowledge of storytelling as a screenwriting instructor with an emphasis in comedy writing for The UCLA Extension Writers’ Program.

Boone began her career as a sports reporter for the Baltimore Sun, the first African-American woman to cover sports in the city of Baltimore. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a Journalism degree and received her Master of Science in Journalism from Columbia University.