Director Maggie Kiley Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Kiley, who directed the pilot for the CW’s new series Katy Keene, is expanding her relationship with the studio behind the project, signing a new, exclusive multi-year overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. Under the pact, Kiley will render director and executive producer services for the studio, in addition to developing new television projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services.

Kiley, the first participant in Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative, recently directed the pilot episode for Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene for showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi and Warner Bros. Television/Berlanti Productions, which was ordered to series at The CW. Her other credits include the anthology series What/If, starring Renée Zellweger, for Netflix, and this year’s musical episode of Riverdale featuring songs from Heathers: The Musical.

Kiley, who began her career as an actress at off Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company and in films for James Gray and Andrew Jarecki, came up as an emerging director via American Film Institute’s prestigious Directing Workshop for Women. Her award-winning short Some Boys Don’t Leave, starred Jesse Eisenberg and played at more than 50 festivals, garnering awards at both Tribeca Film Festival and the Palm Springs International Shortsfest. Soon after, Kiley received the Panavision New Filmmaker Grant for her debut feature, Brightest Star, starring Chris Lowell and Academy Award-winner Allison Janney, and released by Gravitas.

An alum of diversity programs such as Fox Directors Lab, Film Independent’s Directing Lab and WeForShe, Kiley made the transition to episodic directing following her selection in Murphy’s Half Initiative. She collaborated with Murphy on her debut episode of Scream Queens as well as American Horror Story: Cult and 9-1-1. Her other notable TV work includes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix, Marvel’s The Gifted, the CW’s Riverdale, Netflix’s Insatiable, YouTube’s Impulse and George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers for Syfy/Netflix.

Kiley is repped by CAA and attorney Adam Cooper.