DGA Awards Sets 2020 Schedule

We’ve known for nearly a year when the 2020 DGA Awards will be held — thanks to the Oscars’ earlier date — but the guild today revealed the other key dates leading up to its 72nd annual trophy show.

With the ceremony set for January 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the Directors Guild’s theatrical feature film and first-time feature film nominees will be announced on Tuesday, January 7, and its TV, commercial, and documentary nominees will be unveiled the day before. See the full schedule of key dates below.

DGA members will be able to vote online from December 2-January 6 on the film noms, from December 6-January 3 for TV nominations and from January 7-24 for the Theatrical Feature Film Award.

Here is the complete schedule for the 72nd DGA Awards:

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM AWARD

• Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens Monday, December 2

• Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations Monday, January 6

• Announce Five Theatrical Feature Film Nominees Tuesday, January 7

• Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens Tuesday, January 7

• Membership Screenings of Five Nominated Theatrical Feature Films Mon-Fri, January 13-17

• Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award Friday, January 24

TELEVISION AWARDS

• Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online Tuesday, September 24

• Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries Tuesday, November 26

• Online voting for Television Nominations opens Friday, December 6

• Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations Friday, January 3

• Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees Monday, January 6

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD

• Entry Forms for First-Time Feature Film Director available online Friday, August 23

• For First-Time Feature Director entries with a theatrical release during the period of Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2019, the deadline is Friday, October 4

• For First-Time Feature Director entries with a theatrical release during the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019, the deadline is Monday, November 4

• Announcement of Five First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees Tuesday, January 7

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

• Entry Forms for Documentary available online Friday, August 23

• For Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast during the period of Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2019, the deadline is Friday, October 4

• For Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast during the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019, the deadline is Monday, November 4

• Announce Documentary Nominees Monday, January 6

72nd ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER

• Dinner Reservation Forms Available Friday, November 29

• Deadline for returning all Dinner Reservation Forms: Monday, January 13

• DGA Awards Dinner Saturday, January 25; Ritz-Carlton Hotel, downtown Los Angeles