Dexter Fletcher In Talks To Direct ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ For Warner Bros.

Deadline has confirmed that Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher is in talks to helm Sherlock Holmes 3 for Warner Bros.

Fletcher finished Bohemian Rhapsody in the wake of director Bryan Singer’s firing from the project, a movie which saw $900M-plus at the global B.O. with four Oscar wins including Rami Malek for best actor. Fletcher’s Rocketman from Paramount/Marv Films about Elton John made its world premiere this summer at the Cannes Film Festival and has made over $175M to date.

We understand that Fletcher’s deal is not completely inked just yet. Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are expected to return in their roles of Holmes and Watson.

Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato is credited as screenwriter with Joel Silver, Susan Downey, Dan Lin and Lionel Wigram returning as producers. Village Roadshow is also returning as co-producer.

Guy Ritchie directed the first two Sherlock Holmes movies which together grossed over $1 billion at the global B.O. Fletcher as actor starred in Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is opening on Dec. 21 2021. Fletcher is repped by CAA.