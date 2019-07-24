‘Designated Survivor’ & ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Canceled By Netflix

Netflix will not be picking up new seasons of D.C. drama series Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland, and freshman adult animated comedy series Tuca & Bertie, headlined by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong.

Netflix rescued Designated Survivor, picked up for a third season last September after its cancellation by ABC following months of complex dealmaking. At the time, the streaming service and studio eOne made one-year deals with the cast for a third season only. Some of the actors have already moved on — for instance Kal Penn is toplining a new comedy series on NBC. The three produced seasons will continue to be available on Netflix globally.

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman. We’re also grateful to showrunner/executive producer Neal Bear for his guiding vision and steady hand, creator/executive producer David Guggenheim and EPs Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah along with the cast and crew who crafted a compelling and satisfying final season.”

The political thriller starred Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, a low-level Cabinet member who suddenly is catapulted to the position of President of the United States without preparation after a devastating terrorist attack strikes during the State of the Union, killing all those ahead of him in the presidential succession line.

Tuca & Bertie, which has been very well received by critics with a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was an animated comedy series about the friendship between Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), a cocky, carefree toucan, and Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird. The series also featured the voice of Steven Yuen and guest performers Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler and Tessa Thompson, among others.

“Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world. While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come.”

Even with the two latest cancellations, Netflix, which is churning out a massive volume of new originals every year, has a Season 1 – Season 2 renewal rate at around 80%. The streaming service’s executives have said that its cancellation decisions are made after examining cost vs. viewership.