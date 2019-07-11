‘Descendants 3’ Red Carpet Premiere Event Canceled In Wake Of Cameron Boyce’s Death

Disney Channel said today it is cancelling the July 22 red carpet premiere event for original movie Descendants 3 following the sudden death this past weekend of star Cameron Boyce, and instead will make a donation to the Thirst Project.

“We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for “Descendants 3″ (scheduled for July 22) and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” Disney Channel said in a statement.

“With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of “Descendants 3″ in Cameron Boyce’s memory,” the network said.

In April, Boyce was awarded the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala after raising $30,000 for the Thirst Project, which aims to bring awareness about the global water crisis and build wells in Swaziland.

Many of the tributes that have poured since Boyce’s death have noted his many philanthropic endeavors, including the Thirst Project.

His family revealed yesterday that Boyce died July 6 of a seizure as a result of epilepsy.

Boyce worked with Disney Channel beginning in 2011 on the series Jessie and the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise Descendants. Among his other credits are Disney Junior’s Jake and the Never Land Pirates and Disney XD’s series Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.