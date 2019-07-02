Denim Richards Upped To Series Regular On ‘Yellowstone’ For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Denim Richards is going to be to around the ranch a lot more on season 3 of Yellowstone. It was announced today that Richards, who plays cowboy wrangler Colby on the Paramount Network hit drama, has been promoted to series regular.

Richards first boarded Yellowstone as a recurring character and season one of the Kevin Costner-led series and also appeared in season 2, which is currently airing. Season 3 is currently filming on location and has added Lost alum Josh Holloway in a recurring role.

Yellowstone has become a prized staple at the Paramount Network. The second season debuted on June 19 ranking as the #1 summer series on cable continuing massive growth with ratings highs in all key demos.

From Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations.

In addition to Yellowstone, Richards has also joined season two of the Freeform breakout series Good Trouble recurring as Elijah, a highly confident, budding fashion designer on the LA scene who has a history with Gael (Tommy Martinez). With Yellowstone and Good Trouble on Richards’ plate, he will be appearing on two different series this summer back-to-back on Tuesdays and Wednesdays respectively.

Richards credits also include Chickasaw Rancher and The New Edition Story. He also was a writer/producer for The Forgotten Ones.

Richards is repped by GVA Talent Agency and managed by Britani Golden at Pink Hammer Entertainment.