Democratic Debates: CNN’s On-Air Drawing Sets Fields For This Month’s Double Feature

Call it The Rematch. CNN picked the field for the July 30 and 31 Democratic debates tonight, and former Vice President Joe Biden will get another chance to square off against Sen. Kamala Harris of California, this time on Night 2 of the second round. The two famously clashed during the first debates last month.

As for the two other leading candidates, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will face off on Night 1.

Check out the results below, after an explanation of how the reality-style show went down.

In an election cycle that features a remarkable amount of diversity among the candidate, it’s notable that the entire field of the July 30 first debate is made up of white candidates.

Twenty Dems will square off in the cycle’s second pair of 10-person debates in two weeks, and CNN’s unique on-air lottery of sorts determined who will be taking their talents where and when.

Before the live drawing, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer explained the different rules this time around, which the news org and the Democratic National Committee agreed on. “A lot of thought and care has gone into this process to make sure it’s transparent and fair,” he said. There were three draws, and candidates were assigned to one “based on their current level of support in qualifying polls. This is to ensure candidates of comparable polling are featured evenly across both nights,” Blitzer said.

The candidates in all three then were divided randomly among the two nights.

Here was the field for the first draw: Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado; Steve Bullock, governor of Montana; Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York; John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland; Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii; Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York; John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado; Jay Inslee, governor of Washington; Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio; and Marianne Williamson, author and activist.

The second draw featured Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey; Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IN; Julián Castro, former HUD secretary; Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota; Beto O’Rourke, former congressman from Texas; and Andrew Yang, businessman and philanthropist.

The final was among Joe Biden. former vice president; Kamala Harris, senator from California; Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont; and Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts.

After the names for each draw were announced, Brianna Keilar handled the First Draw — with multiple camera angles and, of course, dramatic music. Victor Blackwell did the second draw, and Ana Cabrera did the third.

So, here are the final fields for the two CNN debates:

Night 1:

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Steve Bullock, Tim Ryan, John Hickenlooper, John Delaney, Marianne Williamson

Night 2:

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Andrew Yang, Bill de Blasio, Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Kiorsten Gillibrand and Jay Inslee.

The two CNN-hosted debates will be held Thursday and Friday, July 30 and 31, in Detroit. The faceoffs will be crucial for all the candidates, especially those who are polling at the lower end of the field. But it’s also important for Biden, who had his lunch handed to him in an aggressive push by Harris during last month’s faceoff. President Obama’s former vp has admitted that he wasn’t prepared for her attack on his record regarding race.