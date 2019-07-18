Deadline’s Comic-Con Podcast: Marvel Surprises, ‘Watchmen’ Activation, ‘Star Trek’ Toys & More

“It’s the most purely promotional thing that exists,” Deadline’s Genre Editor Geoff Boucher declares bluntly of the superhero- and science fiction-fueled extravaganza that is San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s as personal as an auto-show,” the Hero Nation kingpin adds of the 50th annual confab that kicks off today.

In that context and in anticipation of all the Hall H action, the coming end of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., more Marvel surprises, a Game of Thrones mini-reunion and the unveiling of the Trekverse, our SDCC crew took to the microphones to talk about what to expect and the state of genre affairs. Take a listen to our rollicking podcast here:

Boucher is joined on the podcast by Deadline’s Senior Editor and Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten, Editorial Director Anthony D’Alessandro and Associate Editor Dino-Ray Ramos – all of whom will be down at SDCC the rest of this week. Among the many topics we get into: the fact that SDCC is much stronger on the small-screen front this year, and what that means for the future.

Sadly, fresh off a record-breaking Emmy nominations haul, GoT EPs David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have dropped out of their July 19 panel — news that came out just after we recorded. Still, there is a packed schedule and more than a few twists, turns and revelations likely to come out of the massive San Diego Convention Center.

Listen in this morning and stayed tuned, true believers, to Deadline.com for all the breaking news out of SDCC.