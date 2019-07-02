DC Universe Brings ‘Titans’, ‘Doom Patrol’, ‘Harley Quinn’ And More To Comic-Con

The DC Universe will take over San Diego Comic-Con with a robust lineup of fan events and panels that include a showcase of their original series Titans, Doom Patrol, Young Justice: Outsiders and the upcoming adult-animated comedy series Harley Quinn.

The panels will include stars and creators from their original series and serve up some sneak peeks, first looks, exclusive screenings and, true to Comic-Con form, breaking news that will make everyone go wild. All of this will take place at a two-hour DC Universe event Saturday, July 20 starting at 7 pm in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront. Fans of DC Daily, the news program for all things DC, can attend a panel featuring the show’s hosts on Friday, July 19 from 10 am in Room 9.

The DC Universe will have a presence throughout the confab and will offer up unique experiences for DC Universe memberships such as exclusive signings, screenings and private gatherings. This includes an exclusive screening to the premiere of DC Spotlight: Shazam, a behind-the-scenes documentary of the New Line film released earlier this year as well as VIP tickets to attend Batman’s induction into the Comic-Con Museum Hall of Fame.

To add to the highly-anticipated animated series Harley Quinn, there will be a special booth activation that immerses fans inside the comically twisted world of the new series with an Arkham interactive tour.