TIFF Adds World Premiere Of Docu ‘David Foster: Off The Record’

The docu David Foster: Off the Record will make its World Premiere at Toronto in a gala premiere and follow with a tribute to the musician, composer and producer. Directed by Barry Avrich, the film covers a career that has seen half a billion records sold and collaborations with such artists as Chicago, Barbra Streisand, and Andrea Bocelli and been credited with discovering and working with Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, and Josh Groban.

“A global musical genius, David Foster has left his mark on some of the most timeless songs of today while discovering and launching the careers of the industry’s most talented artists, defining what it means to be a multi-hyphenate musician,” said TIFF co-head Joana Vicente. “We are proud to celebrate his creations and collaborations with the World Premiere of David Foster: Off the Record at TIFF, honouring Foster in his native country.”