‘David Foster: Off The Record’ Feature Documentary In Works With Music Icon Center Stage

EXCLUSIVE: David Foster, the 16-time Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter and composer, is set to be the subject of a feature documentary, David Foster: Off the Record. Barry Avrich (The Last Mogul, Prosecuting Evil) is directing the pic, which is now in postproduction from Canada’s Bell Media Studios and Melbar Entertainment.

A North American theatrical plan is in the works for the pic after a likely fall festival run, after which CTV and Crave have broadcast and streaming rights in Canada. Caitlin Cheddie is producer, and Bell Media president Randy Lennox, Avrich, Jeffery Latimer and Marc Johnston are executive producers.

The film about the Victoria, BC-born Foster mixes rare archival footage, interviews and unprecedented access to Foster to chart the career of the multihyphenate who has helped sell more than a half-billion records collaborating with likes of Chicago, Barbra Streisand and Andrea Bocelli, as well as being credited with discovering and working with Celine Dion, Michael Bublé and Josh Groban.

It also offers an inside look at what’s next on his career path for the artist whose résumé includes soundtracks for such films as The Bodyguard, Urban Cowboy and St. Elmo’s Fire, with Emmy and Golden Globe wins and three Oscar nominations to his credit.

The talking heads for the pic include Streisand, Lionel Ritchie, Bublé, Dion, Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Groban, new wife Katharine McPhee, Kristen Chenoweth, Peter Cetera, Diane Warren, Carol Bayer Sager and daughters Erin and Sara Foster among others.

“I have spent a near half century devoted to making music and discovering talent all over the world so now it becomes a very daunting, emotional, and cathartic experience giving in to the

process of having a film made about your life,” Foster said. “I am both excited and nervous, but most of all I hope that this film may serve as a guide to inspire young artists, songwriters, musicians and producers to relentlessly pursue their dreams and creative talents.”

Said Avrich: “David Foster personifies everything I love about show business. And when else will I have a producer/director/star all in one try and tell me how to make a film!”