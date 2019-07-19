David Chang’s ‘Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner’ Docuseries Set At Netflix

Netflix has ordered its second docuseries from Ugly Delicious star David Chang and Oscar winner Morgan Neville. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner will launch globally on Netflix this fall.

Each episode of the series will feature Chang accompanied by a different celebrity guest exploring a single city, its culture and its cuisine. As the pair travels through each city, they will also uncover new and surprising things about themselves.

“There’s something about traveling with someone that opens you up,” said Chang. “Being away from all the craziness of daily life, you spend long days together in an unfamiliar place with nothing to do but wander the street, share meals, and talk. That’s what BLD is all about—learning more about ourselves, our friends, and the people we encounter out in the world. Plus, of course, the ridiculously delicious meals we share.”

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner is produced by Tremolo Productions in association with Majordomo Media. Neville, Dara Horenblas, David Chang, Christopher Chen, Caryn Capotosto serve as Executive Producers along with Blake Davis and Chris Ying who serve as Co-EPs.

“BLD is a chance to take everything I’ve loved about working on Ugly Delicious–big conversations, great food, world travel–and put it together in one large smorgasbord,” added Neville. “It’s been great to take a moment to get deep while breaking bread.”