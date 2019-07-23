David Brownfield Joins Wolf Entertainment As EVP Programming

Veteran executive and producer David Brownfield has been tapped as EVP Programming at Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, which is based at Universal TV.

Brownfield will work with the core Wolf Entertainment team that includes president and COO Peter Jankowski, head of postproduction Arthur Forney and Director of Programming Anastasia Puglisi on all Wolf series, including NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and Chicago franchise, and CBS’ FBI and upcoming FBI: Most Wanted.

Longtime CBS executive Brownfield spent the last two and a half years as EVP for The Mark Gordon Company, transitioning to Entertainment One following the company’s acquisition.

“I’ve known David for many years and I have tremendous respect for him as an executive,” Jankowski said Tuesday. “We expect him to jump right in as his talents are perfectly suited to our scripted programming slate.”

Added Wolf: “I’m very pleased that David has joined the company. His knowledge and experience in series television is a perfect addition to our expanding broadcast portfolio.”

At CBS, Brownfield served as SVP of Current Programs for nine years. He oversaw the creative development of more than 20 scripted series per season, including crime procedurals CSI and NCIS, as well as The Good Wife, The Big Bang Theory and How I Met Your Mother. His oversight at Mark Gordon Co. included Criminal Minds, Quantico and Designated Survivor.

“I am thrilled to be joining one of the most successful companies in the business,” Brownfield said. “Dick, Peter and their team are the gold standard of television production and I looking forward to working with them on current and future projects.”

Upcoming projects in the mix at Wolf Entertainment include spinoff Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which is in active development at NBC after getting a 13-episode order last year. The company also produces the unscripted series First Responders Live which airs on Fox.