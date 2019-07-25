David Benioff & D.B. Weiss May Have Narrowed Down Field For Blockbuster Overall Deal

Click to Skip Ad
Like with J.J. Abrams, the David Benioff & D.B. Weiss sweepstakes are playing out over weeks, with a slew of blue-chip companies vying over their services.

Two months after the Game Of Thrones creators started shopping a global overall deal, the duo appeared to have narrowed the field. They had been in talks with Amazon Studios, which has another phantasy series juggernaut, The Lord of the Rings, in the works and would love to have GOT masterminds’ input in getting that off the ground. Additionally, Netflix is believed to have come in with a very strong offer as it too is pursuing big global franchises ala GOT.

And then there is Disney, where Benioff and Weiss are doing a Star Wars movie. Speculation is heating up that the duo may go all-in with the conglom with a FX/Disney overall deal that would give them access to all divisions of the company.

Regardless where the duo will land, the signs point to a new home after almost a decade at HBO.

“Any place that they end up at would be lucky to have them,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA yesterday. “I want talent to make as much money as they can.”

