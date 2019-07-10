David Beckham Launches Media Company Studio 99 & Signs With WME

Global soccer star David Beckham has launched media label Studio 99 which will develop documentaries and TV shows and work as a creative agency for brand partners.

The current slate is said to include projects about sports, travel and fashion, and some will feature the former Manchester United and LA Galaxy icon who has newly signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Studio 99 has set a development agreement with Uninterrupted, the media company co-founded by LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter. The two firms are co-producing a documentary series about upcoming U.S. soccer franchise Inter Miami CF, the expansion team in which Beckham is a co-owner.

Beckham co-founded Studio 99 with long-term manager David Gardner, who is managing director of David Beckham Ventures, and former Freud Communications exec Nicola Howson, who will be managing director.

The firm’s name is a nod to 1999, the year Beckham married Victoria Adams, the couple had their first child, and he won ‘the treble’ with Manchester United, comprising Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Studio 99 is based in London but LA expansion is planned at a later date. Variety first reported the news.