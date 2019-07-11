Dave Bautista Pic ‘My Spy’ Slips Out Of Summer Away From ‘Stuber’

Deadline has confirmed that STX’s Dave Bautista action comedy My Spy is moving off its August 23 release date to a TBA date during Q1 2020.

Word is that the studio wants to put some room between My Spy and Bautista’s other action comedy from 20th Century Fox. Stuber, which opens this weekend. We hear that the pic isn’t suppose to wow, with an opening around $11M. STX is forgoing a situation it was in last summer with Melissa McCarthy. She had the late-August raunchy puppet film The Happytime Murders with STX but alreadt had done press earlier in the summer for New Line’s Life of the Party. McCarthy wasn’t available at the time due to production on another film, but she showed up at TIFF a couple of weeks later to promote her award-season contender Can You Ever Forgive Me?

My Spy stars Bautista as a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman), having been sent undercover to surveil her family.

With My Spy gone, the August 23-25 frame becomes a little less crowded: Opening now is Fox Searchlight’s genre pic Ready or Not, Millennium/Liongate’s Gerard Butler franchise pic Angel Has Fallen and Sony’s faith-based title Overcomer.