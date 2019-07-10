Darren Criss To Topline Quibi Musical Comedy Series ‘Royalties’

Darren Criss (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace) is set to star in, executive produce and write songs for Royalties, a musical comedy series for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform video platform Quibi. The series will be produced by Fox’s Gail Berman-led SideCar — the company’s first sale since its February launch.

Royalties is a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits. It follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo – Sara and Pierce (Criss) – as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week.

Each episode will feature real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

Criss is co-writing and executive-producing the series with longtime collaborators Nick and Matt Lang, fellow co-founders of YouTube sensation Team Starkid. Berman, Hend Baghdady, Joe Earley and Ricky Rollins also executive produce.

Criss won an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice awards for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s award-winning The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on Fox’s Glee, Criss also received an Emmy nomination in 2015 for best original music and lyrics for the song “This Time.”

