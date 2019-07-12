Click to Skip Ad
“Cash Me Outside” Girl Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, Signs $1M Publishing Agreement

Cash her outside, or cash her inside – either way, Danielle Bregoli is rolling in the cash after signing a songwriting/co-publishing deal that could be worth as much as $1 million.

Known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli came to public attention in 2016 on the Dr. Phil show, where she appeared with her mother on a segment spotlighting out-of-control teens. After being abused by the audience for her obstinence, she challenged the audience to “cash  me outside, how ’bout that?”

The clip immediately went viral, and thus, a legand was born.

Bregoli transformed herself into a rapper, achieving some chart success. She also launched a Snapchat original series, Bringing Up Bhabie, and landed a $900,000 endorsement deal with Copy Cat Beauty.

Now, the 16-year-old is celebrating a publishing deal with Pulse Music Group, which also handles hip-hop clients Ty Dolla $ign, Run the Jewels’ El-P, and Kevin Abstract.

According to TMZ, which first reported the deal, Bregoli will get $350k up front, and must meet certain revenue targets to get the other installments. 
