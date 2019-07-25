Danica McKellar’s ‘Matchmaker Mysteries’ Kicks Off Production, Adds Bruce Boxleitner And Victor Webster

EXCLUSIVE: The Danica McKellar project Matchmaker Mysteries from executive producer Patti Stanger of Millionaire Matchmaker fame has officially started production in Ottawa. The latest addition to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has also added Bruce Boxleitner (Supergirl, NCIS) and Victor Webster (Younger, Continuum) andto the cast.

In Matchmaker Mysteries, McKellar stars as Angie Dove, host of a popular Philadelphia-based reality show dedicated to helping single people find their soulmates. Soon after one of her couples gets engaged on TV, the bride-to-be is murdered. The eligible bachelor Angie proclaimed as her perfect match is arrested as the prime suspect. Wanting to clear her client’s name, Angie uses all her matchmaking skills to evaluate the character and integrity of the suspects and cleverly gets them to reveal the truth about themselves. Not shy, she’ll sweet-talk her way into a crime scene, face-off with a bouncer at a hot nightclub or even endure a dental exam to interrogate a key witness.

Boxleitner joins the cast as Angie’s dad, Nick Colomba, a retired detective who is always on hand to give his daughter advice and support – both in life and in her amateur investigation. Webster will star as Kyle Cooper, a by-the-book detective who isn’t thrilled that Angie is launching her own investigation. Much to his chagrin, he can’t help but admit when she’s unearthed valuable information that helps move the case forward.