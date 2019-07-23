Dana Calvo To Co-Run ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Under New Overall Deal With Legendary TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls Revolt creator Dana Calvo has signed a multi-year overall deal with Legendary Television Studios. Under the pact, Calvo will serve as co-showrunner with Jon Spaihts on Legendary’s Dune: The Sisterhood for HBO Max, based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel Dune and the popular sci-fi franchise it spawned.

Dune: The Sisterhood received a straight-to-series order from the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service last month. The series is designed to co-exist with the Dune feature film, which is in production at Warner Bros, as part of Legendary’s comprehensive plans for Dune that also include video games, digital content packages and comic book series.

Denis Villeneuve, who is directing and producing the new Dune film, also is set to executive produce the series and direct its pilot episode, with one of the feature’s co-writers, Spaihts set to write the show and co-showrun with Calvo. It mirrors NBCUniversal ‘s approach to the Purge franchise, which also encompasses a film and TV series franchise.

Frank Herbert’s Dune portrays a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Dune: The Sisterhood explores this universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.

Calvo most recently created and executive produced Good Girls Revolt, which aired for one season on Amazon. Her other writing/producing credits include Narcos, Franklin & Bash, Covert Affairs and Greek. Calvo is repped by Manage-ment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

In addition to Dune: The Sisterhood, the studio’s roster includes the reboot of the classic family adventure series Lost in Space for Netflix; the upcoming fantasy noir drama Carnival Row for Amazon; two seasons of Pacific Rim, an original anime series expanding the story of the first two live action movies, for Netflix; and the recently announced Paper Girls, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel, for Amazon.