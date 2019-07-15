Dan Levy Signs Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

Indebted creator Dan Levy is expanding his relationship with Sony Pictures TV, signing a two-year overall deal with the studio behind the upcoming NBC comedy series. Under the pact, Levy will create and develop new projects for the studio via his production company Screaming Elliot Productions.

Writer, producer and stand-up comedian Levy wrote and is executive producing the multi-cam comedy series Indebted, starring Adam Pally, Abby Elliot and Fran Drescher, which was recently picked up to series by NBC and set to premiere midseason. Previously, he was a writer and co-executive producer on ABC’s Sony TV-produced The Goldbergs.

On the comedy side, Levy’s first hourlong stand-up special Dan Levy: Lion, premiered on Seeso. His Comedy Central album Congrats On Your Success debuted at No. 1 on iTunes. He also has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and Comedy Central Presents. Levy is repped by Jackoway Tyerman.