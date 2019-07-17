‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Set As Co-Lead Opposite Anthony Mackie In Netflix Film ‘Outside the Wire’; Emily Beecham Also Cast

Damson Idris, who currently headlines the FX drama series Snowfall, has been tapped to star alongside Anthony Mackie in the Netflix sci-fi action film, Outside The Wire. British actress Emily Beecham has also signed on for a supporting role.

Directed by Mikael Håfström, the film is set in the future and follows a drone pilot who is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale wrote the screenplay which is being produced by Mackie as well as Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik, Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg for 42, and Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment. Josh Horsfield, Fred Berger, Rory Aiken, and David U. Lee will serve as executive producers.

Production is slated to commence later this summer.

Idris stars in Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje forthcoming drama Farming, opposite Kate Beckinsale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Akinnuoye-Agbaje. The pic, which will hit theaters in October, is inspired by Akinnuoye-Agbaje real-life experience with the practice of farming, a term used in the 60s in reference to Nigerian immigrants coming to Britain who would foster their children out to poor white working-class families in order to create a better opportunity for themselves. Idris’ other credits are Megan Leavey, The Commuter, and Black Mirror.

Beecham earned the Best Actress award at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the film Little Joe and starred in the short-lived AMC series Into the Badlands.

Idris is repped by WME, Elevate Entertainment, Viewpoint, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Beecham is with ICM and Troika.