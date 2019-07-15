‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ To Air Live After Round 2 Of Democratic Primary Debates

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will go live again on July 30 and 31 to follow the second two-night round of Democratic presidential primary debates, Comedy Central announced today.

The post-debate episodes mark the 12th and 13th times Noah’s Daily Show will have gone live. The most recent live shots were last month’s first round of Democratic debates, and prior to that were the 2018 and 2019 State of the Union Addresses, the 2018 midterm election night, and episodes throughout the 2016 election cycle including election night, the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates, and the final nights of both the Republican and Democratic national conventions.

The latest live episodes are part of what the show is calling its “Votegasm 2020” coverage. In announcing the July 30 and 31 live episodes, Comedy Central said The Daily Show‘s June 26 and 27 episodes captured the most social media engagements among the late night shows that went live.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will air live on Tuesday July 30 and Wednesday July 31 at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. The nights’ guest line-ups have not been announced.