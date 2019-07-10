Cultivate’s Kanica Suy Joins Inspire Entertainment As Talent Manager

Entertainment industry veteran Kanica Suy has joined Inspire Entertainment as a Talent Manager. She brings with her a select group of clients from her Cultivate Entertainment banner that includes Dayo Okeniyi (Blumhouse’s Run Sweetheart Run, NBC’s Shades of Blue), Bella Dayne (BBC/Netflix’s Troy: Fall of a City), Claudia Doumit ( NBC’s Timeless), Mika Abdalla (AwesomenessTV/Netflix’s Project MC2), Chris Petrovski (CBS’ Madam Secretary) and Jay Ali (Marvel/Netflix’s Daredevil).

At Inspire Entertainment, Kanica will work closely with managers Jason Spire and Danny Mancini on existing clients and to develop film and television projects alongside the company’s talent roster.

Suy has over 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry and over 10 years working with talent, developing and growing their careers, with a focus on diversity. Previously, she worked at 3 Arts Entertainment, Endeavor Talent Agency, Al Burton Productions, Telepictures Productions and others. Previously, she was a manager at Sweeney Management and then Authentic Talent & Literary Management after which she left to set up Cultivate Entertainment.

As a Business Consultant, Suy has been invited to speak on panels about the Business of Acting and has taught industry related workshops. She is also an alumna and continues to be an active member and serves as a board member of Inner-City Filmmakers, a non-profit organization aimed at helping low-income and minority youth learn and procure jobs in the entertainment industry. Suy has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from UCLA.

Inspire’s clients include Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Ex Machina), Lela Loren (Power), Grantham Coleman, Shannon Tarbet (Killing Eve, Collette), Diego Josef (Goliath, Breckman Rodeo) , D.J. Cotrona (Shazam!), Winter Ave Zoli (Bosch, Sons of Anarchy) and others. On the production side, the company is currently producing Outside the Wire with Automatik and 42 Films for Netflix, executive produced IO for Netflix, and produced Operation Finale for MGM last year, among others.