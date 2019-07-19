Facebook Watch Inks Deal With Crypt TV For New Series

Crypt TV and have inked a deal for the digital horror network to create five exclusive original series for the social media platform’s service. The projects are in development and extend the relationship between the two companies that includes a deal last fall to turn Crypt TV’s monster short The Birch into a 15-episode series.

The new plan will be to make about 10 episodes per series, with Jack Davis, Kate Krantz and Darren Brandl executive producing them for Crypt TV. The CAA-supported wiip will serve as co-producer.

Crypt TV’s network includes streaming its original monster IP on YouTube and Facebook, the latter to take advantage of the platform’s core video, AR camera lenses, messenger and merchandise interfaces. Recent funding rounds by the company founded by CEO Jack Davis and Eli Roth included buy-ins from investors including Blumhouse Productions, Lerer Hippeau, NBCUniversal and Advancit Capital.

“Crypt is thrilled to deliver our signature monster stories to a global community on Facebook,” Davis said. “This partnership is a unique opportunity for Crypt to continue to build our brand and bring our original scary IP to Facebook Watch.”

