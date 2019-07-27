‘Criminal Minds’ Crew Member Sues Over Alleged Sexual Harassment & Battery By Supervisor

A longtime camera operator for the CBS drama Criminal Minds is suing CBS Corp, ABC Studios, Warner Bros and others over what he alleges is a long pattern of sexual harassment and battery by a supervisor on the show.

According to the often graphic and explicit suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court (read it here), the incidents began soon after plaintiff Todd Durboraw started work as 2nd assistant camera on the series in 2011. His suit claims that director of photography Greg St. John “touched Plaintiff’s body sexually” on “numerous occasions” throughout Durboraw’s employment. St. John and Entertainment Partners Enterprises also are named as a defendant in the case.

Shutterstock

The filing also alleges a pattern of harassment that included St. John “screaming” at Durboraw, threatening him with termination or demotions and preventing him from being promoted. The plaintiff also claims that other Criminal Minds employees “were wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining about harassment, sexual harassment, and discrimination by Defendant St Johns.”

The suit alleges that “St. Johns touched Plaintiff in a sexually harassing manner approximately two to three times a week on average from the time Plaintiff was hired through approximately October 2019 (sic).”

Representatives for CBS and ABC Studios have not responded to Deadline’s requests for comment.

Attorneys Joseph Lovretovich, Jared Beilke and Adam Sherman of JML Law in Woodlands Hills are representing Durboraw in the suit. Seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages, it also alleges assault, discrimination, retaliation and infliction of emotional distress.