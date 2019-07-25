Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo Join ‘Covers’ Comedy

Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and music producer/DJ Diplo have joined the cast of Covers, the Focus Features and Working Title comedy being directed by Late Night‘s Nisha Ganatra that already stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ice Cube.

The film, penned by Flora Greeson, is set amid the talent, fame and fast-paced world of Hollywood’s music scene. Production is already underway in Los Angeles. Kelvin Harrison Jr, Zoe Chao and June Diane Raphael also star.

Diplo, whose acting credits include the recent Detective Pikachu, is a Grammy-winning producer and DJ who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Madonna. He also is a member of LSD with Labyrinth and Sia, and Silk City with Mark Ronson and Major Lazer.

Pullman is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content. Izzard is with APA, Conway van Gelder Grant and Morris Yorn.