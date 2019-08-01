Cosmo Genovese Dies: Script Supervisor On ‘Perry Mason’, ‘A-Team’ & Two ‘Star Trek’ Series Was 95

Cosmo Genovese, whose career as a TV and film script supervisor spanned 45 years and included Perry Mason, The A-Team and two Star Trek series, died Tuesday. He was 95.

Known for his dedicated and precise work ethic — along with his wit and humor — Genovese got his TV start on the 1950s ABC Western Broken Arrow, serving as script supervisor on nearly three dozen episodes. He went on to work on a trio of features before becoming script supervisor for Perry Mason, the popular CBS legal drama starring Raymond Burr.

The A-Team

After that show wrapped in 1964, Genovese worked rather sporadically before roaring back as script supervisor for the campy NBC action series The A-Team. While it won few hosannas from critics, the George Peppard-led show was an instant if short-lived hit upon its 1983 premiere as a midsummer replacement. The A-Team finished in the primetime top 10 it first two seasons before slipping in Season 3.

But Genovese’s rejuvenated career was just gaining momentum, and 1987 was a big year for the Chicago native. He worked on several episodes of The New Mike Hammer that TV season but began what would become his career-defining role as script supervisor on nearly episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Created by original Star Trek legend Gene Roddenberry, it revitalized the TV franchise amid the success of the numerous movies that starred the original series’ cast.

Star Trek: Voyager Moviestore/Shutterstock

Airing syndication, Star Trek: TNG (1987-94) was a major hit that would spawn Genovese’s next script supervisor gig on Star Trek: Voyager. He worked on nearly 100 episodes of that Kate Mulgrew-fronted UPN series from 1995-2000. Genovese also worked on a pair of mid-’90s Trek video games.

His two big Trek series feted their script supervisor by placing his last name on dedication plaques and directories. A florist shop called “Genovese’s Flowers” appears in the TNG episode “Manhunt” and a coffee shop named “Cosimo.” “Biogenovesium” appears in the TNG episode “Night Terrors.”

Born on August 13, 1923, in the Windy City, Genovese served in the Armed Forces from 1943-46, stationed in France during World War II. After returning to the U.S., he directed television and radio shows at WGN Chicago before moving to California in the mid-’50s. His first job as a script supervisor was working on William Wyler’s Friendly Persuasion, starring Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire and Anthony Perkins. He later would on TV series including The Brady Bunch, Barnaby Jones and The Incredible Hulk.

Genovese was a member of IATSE Local 871 as well as SAG-AFTRA for more than 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; a son, Ross; and two grandchildren. A service will be held at 11 a.m. August 10, at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.